Blyth Spartans react to fans' behaviour
Blyth Spartans have expressed their disappointed at the events and behaviours demonstrated by a minority of fans at last Tuesday night’s game at Gateshead International Stadium, both during and after the match.
A statement issued by the club said: “During the game there was a small group chanting homophobic, anti-Semitic and racially offensive songs as well as abusive behaviour towards the stewards.
"In addition to this other fans safety was compromised by an individual who threw a flare and finally several individuals were seen pitch side both during and after the game.
"All of these acts are criminal offences and the club will not tolerate this behaviour.
"We are currently working with Northumbria Police Football Intelligence Unit to identify those individuals concerned.
“Needless to say, this behaviour and these values are not something that Blyth Spartans stands for.
"We are immensely proud of the good reputation of the vast majority of fans at both home and away fixtures, however, on Tuesday night this small minority of individuals brought Blyth Spartans Football Club’s good name into disrepute.
“Blyth Spartans Football Club would like anyone who has information relating to this unacceptable behaviour to contact Colin Blackett, Stadium Manager (in confidence) via email at [email protected]
“This sort of behaviour has no place in football, and going forward we encourage any of our fans to report any such issues that they witness.”