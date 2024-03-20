Blyth Spartans manager Jon Shaw challenges players after vital win against Buxton

Zanda Siziba celebrates scoring in the 3-2 win against Buxton. Picture: Stephen Beecroft Photography

Two goals from on-loan York City winger Zanda Siziba and a penalty from captain Nicky Deverdics helped Shaw’s side to a 3-2 win at Croft Park on Tuesday night and ensured Spartans now sit eight points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining.

"We are staying up,” roared out from the Croft Park faithful in the closing stages of the game as the supporters celebrated what they see as a successful battle against the drop – but Shaw has admitted he wants to take the club forward to be more than relegation battlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The News Post Leader: “It’s a good step towards safety, but I’ll tell you what I told the players in the changing room – I hated hearing that song tonight.

“It’s not the mentality we’ve had since I’ve been here, it’s not the mentality we’ve had since I took over. We have been in this position because of some bad fortune, some poor performances.

“To hear we are staying up does disappoint me a little bit, but I’m not saying the fans disappoint me because I completely understand the mentality behind it. But our aim now is to get as many points on the board to put ourselves in our rightful position in the league.”

Although safety is not mathematically secured, a win at Peterborough Sports would all but ensure Spartans will play National League North football again next season. However, Shaw has challenged his players to maintain a longer-term view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The question I’ve asked is what’s their motivation for the coming months; do you want to be a part of this club next season? Do you want to play for a club at a higher level? What are you going to do to prove it?