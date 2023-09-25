There was frustration for Blyth Spartans as they lost 3-1 at home to Alfreton Town. Picture: Paul Scott

Cedric Main, who was making his 50th appearance for Spartans, grabbed the goal, but it was too little much too late for Spartans.

Captain Nicky Deverdics returned to the side after injury and he had the first chance of the game, seeing his effort fly over the crossbar after a pass from Will McGowan.

Alfreton found themselves ahead soon after, a mix-up in defence allowing Liam Waldock to fire home after Spartans failed to clear a throw-in.

JJ Hooper then headed the ball into the ground and over the woodwork from a cross by Michael Liddle and Deverdics curled a free kick just wide of the post.

Spartans’ keeper Alex Mitchell kept the scoreline at 1-0 with a point-blank save from Lewis Salmon, who couldn’t convert the rebound.

Hooper failed to score with another header in the 28th minute following a corner by Deverdics and the miss was to prove costly as Alfreton scored again in the 41st minute, Salmon making no mistake this time as he rose above Finn Cousin-Dawson to head home.

Spartans needed a response in the second half, but it was the visitors who scored next, putting the game out of Spartans’ reach.

Waldock had two opportunities to increase the visitors’ lead, firing wide on both occasions, before a mix-up in Alfreton’s defence almost gifted Spartans a goal, the keeper rushing back to keep the ball out.

Main’s goal came in the first minute of the three minutes added on.

Speaking after the match, manager Graham Fenton said: “We have to make sure we turn up on Tuesday and Thursday for training with a real desire to improve on our deficiencies. We’ll hopefully get a couple more back from injury to give us more options, but on the whole, generally, it’s just got to be better – not just next week but every game from now on in.

“We’ve got to learn from these mistakes we’re making.”