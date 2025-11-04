Blyth Spartans in search for new manager after dismissal of Colin Myers

Blyth Spartans hope to have a new manager in time for the visit of Brighouse Town to Croft Park on Saturday.

Former boss Colin Myers was relieved of his duties with immediate effect last week as the board took action in a bid to stave off the threat of a third successive relegation.

A club statement read: “Our community club is facing a challenging but exciting future as we continue our total reset and rebuilding project.

"The last few seasons have been traumatic, culminating in relegation down to the Northern Premier League Eastern Division and along the way surviving an existential threat to the entire future of the club. We are currently precariously placed in the relegation places of that league.

Former Blyth Spartans manager Colin Myers. Picture: Stephen Beecroft

“Now under community ownership we are planning a new era, with the vision of building “an outstanding inclusive community club, playing football at the highest sustainable level”.

“We are developing innovative plans off the pitch, and we are looking for a passionate and enthusiastic first-team manager to lead the vital footballing side of this project. Their first challenge will to be ensure that we avoid a third successive relegation; in the process, we want to make progress towards our longer-term development aims.

“We need someone with vision, character and dynamism - alongside proven successful experience as a coach and manager and extensive contacts within the game. Budgets will initially still be tight as we rebuild and grow the club, but we want someone who can manage the financial side while recruiting and developing an exciting young playing squad to compete in the league this season and beyond."

In an earlier statement the club said: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Colin for his efforts during his time at the club, stepping in as interim manager at a time of need and dedicating so much to the club. His commitment has been greatly appreciated by everyone at Blyth Spartans, both on and off the pitch. Everyone at Blyth Spartans wishes him the very best for the future.”

Academy boss Marc Nash took charge of Saturday's 1-1 draw against North Ferriby in a caretaker capacity.