Blyth Spartans held by 10-man Banbury United
Blyth Spartans were hoping to build on their win against the league leaders AFC Fylde when they travelled to Banbury United on Saturday.
League newcomers Banbury were five points ahead of Spartans coming into the match after a battling 0-0 draw against Darlington last time out, however Spartans were buoyed by their impressive 3-0 win on Tuesday.
Spartans had the first shot on target in the first minute when Cedric Main’s shot went wide of the near post.
Then captain Nicky Deverdics saw his shot blocked.
Rhys Evans and Jordan Hickey both had shots that missed the target before Banbury got their first sight of goal, Henry Landers putting his shot over the bar.
The visitors continued to pile on the pressure, Lees hit the side netting, a free kick by Deverdics was just too high for Main and Michael Spellman put a shot over the bar.
Banbury were reduced to 10 men in the 27th minute when Jay Williams was shown a red card after bringing down Main just outside the box.
The resulting free kick came to nothing and Banbury’s keeper, Jack Harding, then made a couple of saves to keep the score nil-nil.
In the second half, Spartans couldn’t find that little bit of quality to break down the 10 men of Banbury, who defended well.
Harding pounced on a pass intended for Main and saved from Curtis Round before Finn Cousin-Dawson hit a late free kick at the wall.
Speaking after the match, a disappointed Graham Fenton said: “We were better against 11 than we were against 10.”
He added that at half-time they had spoken about how to break down Banbury, but added: “If people don’t listen it’s a waste of breath,” and said: “We produced three good crosses out of maybe 50. That is why we cannot score a goal.”
Spartans face Darlington at home on Good Friday (April 7), who will be hoping to get back to winning ways to close the gap on fourth placed Brackley Town, and are away at Farsley Celtic on Easter Monday (April 10), in what are must-win games in Spartans’ battle to stay in the league.