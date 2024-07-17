Blyth Spartans have 11 trialists on team sheet in pre-season game against Newcastle Benfield

Blyth boss Nolberto Solano named 11 trialists in the club's first pre-season friendly. Picture: Blyth Spartans

Blyth Spartans will have a clearer picture of the coming season when their NPL Premier Division fixture list is released on Thursday (July 18).

The highlight will be the eagerly anticipated derby clashes with neighbours Morpeth Town, but other games of interest will include those against the likes of former Football League side Workington, Robbie Savage’s Macclesfield and FC United of Manchester.

The Croft Park side looked at more potential signings ahead of the new campaign in a couple of friendly run outs this week. Ryan Donaldson must have seen it all during pre-season in his 16 years in the game – but not necessarily from centre-back.

The vastly experienced former Newcastle United winger, who joined from Morpeth, played alongside Ben Milburn in defence as the Spartans team sheet featured no less than 11 trialists for their opening friendly.

Boss Nolberto Solano cast his eye over available players as a 96th minute own goal gave the Spartans XI a 2-1 win against Newcastle Benfield and said afterwards: “We only started pre-season a couple of weeks ago and it’s not that easy, especially at this level, to get the boys day by day. It would be perfect if we could train every day, especially in pre-season time.”

As well as Donaldson and Milburn, goalkeeper Michael Hogan, Joe Oliver, Michael Woods, Lucas Reed, Billy Gordon and Charlie Aitken made an appearance in front of a crowd of 300. Skipper Nicky Deverdics watched on from the bench with Solano and sporting director Steve Howard.

A trialist tapped in the rebound after the Benfield keeper parried a Gordon effort into his path, but the visitors equalised through Glen Hargreaves when he capitalised on a goalkeeping error to roll into an empty net.

Blyth won it in stoppage time when the ball was deflected into the back of the net off an unlucky defender.

“Our ambition is to try to get promotion and after that, we will see what happens,” Solano told the club’s official website.

Spartans trailed 2-0 at North Shields at half time on Tuesday evening. Although Deverdics pulled one back with a penalty shortly after the interval, the game ended in a 2-1 defeat. They host Gateshead on Friday (July 19) with a 7.30pm kick-off.