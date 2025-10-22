Blyth Spartans won for the first time since August on Tuesday night, beating promotion-chasing Matlock Town 2-1 at Croft Park in the Northern Premier League East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spartans were coming into this game off the back of a solid point at home to Emley and were looking to carry the same performance into the match against the Gladiators.

Blyth got off to the perfect start when new boy Jeremy Perera arrived at the back post to give Spartans the lead inside the first few minutes from a great delivery by Kyle Downey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spartans didn't let up, and the early goal boosted them with confidence, and the visitors couldn't cope with Blyth's intensity off the ball with tackles flying in left, right and centre, which was welcomed by cheers from the fans.

Paddy McClafferty celebrates what turned out to be the winning goal. Picture: Paul Scott

Just before the break, Matlock started to shift the momentum in their favour, and with that, they got the equaliser. Ben Sault capitalised on a mix-up at the back from a throw-in which wasn't dealt with properly, and he rounded Callum Dobson to slot into an empty net.

Dobson was called into action with just under 25 minutes to go when he tipped Conor Washington's shot around the post.

Only a few minutes later, Spartans had a chance of their own to go in front when Euan Potts went into a 50/50 with Matlock keeper Jake Oram, and the ball fell to Benji Shodeinde, who had a good chance to score, but he blazed his shot over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just 15 minutes left, Blyth retook the lead. Paddy McClafferty's looping shot from inside the box flew into the right corner to give the Spartans the lead.

The Gladiators were throwing everything at Blyth in the dying embers, and they nearly got the equaliser with substitute Josh Granite's header crashing against the post.

Even with the late onslaught from Matlock, Spartans defended well to hold on and clinch a massive three points, which boss Colin Myers will hope can be a springboard for more wins throughout the season.

Spartans are next in action on Saturday against Ossett United at Croft Park, 3pm.