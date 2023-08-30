Will McGowan celebrates his second-half goal against Spennymoor Town. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth Spartans

Goalkeeper Alex Mitchell was missing so new loan signing Dan Langley was thrown straight in against his former team. Cedric Main also got a second ‘debut’ re-signing for the club on loan from York City until January 2024.

Main was soon in the action, being pulled back as he ran towards goal, but the ref waved play on. Main continued to make himself a nuisance for the Spennymoor defenders and Michael Ledger went in the book for a robust challenge on the striker in the 13th minute.

There were chances at either end and as the half drew to a close, Nicky Deverdics saw a header hit the roof of the net from a chipped cross by Rhys Evans following some neat build-up play between Main and Will McGowan.

Spartans got the breakthrough in added time at the end of the first 45 minutes when McGowan was brought down, Deverdics making no mistake from the spot.

The second half was less than 10 minutes old when Spennymoor player Mark Anderson was stretchered off.

Deverdics had a couple more chances to add that important second goal, a great interception by a defender preventing him from shooting before he hit a free kick against the woodwork.

The second goal came in the 68th minute and was a great effort by McGowan, who dropped his shoulder before lifting the ball over the Spennymoor keeper, James Montgomery.

Montgomery then denied Main with a point blank save.

Spennymoor kept searching for a goal and a combination of Langley and Michael Liddle prevented a goal in the 79th minute, before Langley made a great save from a header just a minute later.

Speaking after the game, assistant manager Jon Shaw said: “Today we were excellent without the ball, against a dangerous side. Spenny are top for a reason, the players at the top end of their team score goals regularly for a reason and for a lot of the game we’ve completely nullified that.”

He added: “We couldn’t have asked for much more really.”