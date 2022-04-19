Blyth Spartans beaten away to Spennymoor

Blyth Spartans FC.

Spennymoor took the lead midway through the first-half as Nathan Buddle deflected a cross into his own net, before Glen Taylor struck on the stroke of half-time to double their lead.

The Moors captain fired into the bottom corner early in the second-half to seal the points for the hosts.

Spartans boss Terry Mitchell made one change from the Good Friday clash with Farsley Celtic, with Danny Barlow coming in for his first Blyth start as he took the place of Lewis McNall

Spartans were dealt an early blow as Connor Thomson was forced off with an injury and was replaced by McNall.

Spennymoor took the lead out of nothing, as Ethan Pye fired in a low cross that took a nick off Buddle and nestled into the bottom corner.

But within a couple of minutes Spartans had a glorious chance to level when they were awarded a penalty. Unforetunately, JJ O’Donnell’s effort was saved by Jordan Amissah.

Spennymoor went close to a second a few moments before the break as Tait met a corner at the back post only for Toby Lees to clear off the line.

Blyth then had a brilliant chance as Cappello raced onto a long ball, but he lashed his shot at the side netting.

Then within moments, Spartans were made to pay as Taylor flicked home a low cross to double Spennymoor’s lead.

Blyth had an early opportunity in the second-half as Deverdics stood over a free-kick on the edge of the box, but his low shot was comfortably saved by Amissah.

Spartans struggled to make a breakthrough at the second-half wore on and were made to pay as Taylor raced onto a long ball and finished confidently into the bottom corner for his second.

The defeat, which came on the back of a much-needed 2-1 home win over Farsley Celtic on Good Friday, leaves Spartans 20th of 22 in the table on 35 points.