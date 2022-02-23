Blyth Spartans back to winning ways at Southport

Blyth Spartans FC.

Southport took the lead after 12 minutes with a well taken header from George Newell.

Almost immediately, Dan Maguire was denied by a save from home keeper Cam Mason at the other end, and Mason came to ‘Port’s rescue again to thwart Corey McKeown.

Blyth deservedly got themselves back on level terms just a couple of minutes before half time with a shot from defender Patrick Almond from the edge of the box.

At the start of the second half both sides had half chances, but it was Spartans who made the breakthrough after 67 minutes when JJ O’Donnell netted from distance.

Lewis McNeil extended the Northumbrians’ lead to 3-1 with a header after 73 minutes before home skipper Mitchell pulled one back with a header five minutes later.

The visitors then saw out the game for the victory and a welcome three points, which puts them 18th in the table, on 27 points.

After the game, manager Terry Mitchell said: “I am absolutely delighted. The lads showed a great work ethic with and without the ball, and this was one of our best performances of the season.”

Tomorrow, Blyth are home to Fylde who are currently sitting fourth on 47 points, and Mitchell says this will be another tough game for his side.

"Fylde are a good side, but we will be looking for the same level of commitment from our players to that which they showed against Southport,” he said.

Meanwhile, Spartans have completed the signing of winger Dan Barlow on a ‘dual registration transfer’ from Whickham. Barlow went straight into the squad for Tuesday’s game at Southport, named as one of the substitutes.

The 23-year-old was born in Monkseaton and has played for both England Schoolboys and the Sunderland Academy before a spell in America, where he scored 15 goals in 16 appearances for Saginaw State University.