Blyth Spartans and Ashington share the points after a drab draw at Croft Park

Delight and despair as Ashington grab a late equaliser. Picture: Ian Brodie

A goal in stoppage time by Sam Davison salvaged a point for Ashington against Blyth Spartans on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The substitute volleyed the ball home with aplomb from six yards in the eighth minute of time added on to ensure that this totally uninspiring derby clash finished all square.

It had began to look as if Patrick McClafferty’s goal just before the hour mark was going to be the winner – until Davison struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be honest, a draw was a fair result on what was a glorious afternoon at Croft Park.

Indeed, the weather was the most enjoyable feature for a super crowd of 1,227 as these two sides battled out a drab opening 45 minutes which was described by many as being the worst they had witnessed for a long time.

Their frustrations were backed up by the fact that after the expected early sparring, 27 minutes had elapsed before the first chance arrived.

That came when Blyth’s Charlie Wood surged through but his shot was blocked by ‘keeper Tyler Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington eventually responded 10 minutes later when Andrew Anderson rolled the ball square for Ben Sampson but the full back fired over from 20 yards.

Shortly before the break, Benjamin Shodeinde chased a through ball but Jones got there first to clear, then Arran Wearmouth had a left footer held by the stopper.

All the talk during the interval was would the game improve. Unfortunately whilst it didn’t get any worse, it only marginally got better.

In the 52nd minute, the Colliers put together the best move of the match when a ball from Jake Orrell found Liam Henderson but his shot was taken by ‘keeper Callum Dobson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Gilchrist cut inside and fired wide of Dobson’s right hand post before an error in the 59th minute by Harry Powell led to Spartans taking the lead.

Inside his own penalty area, the young defender tried to beat McClafferty but he was dispossessed by the Blyth full back, who surged forward and slipped the ball past Jones.

Sampson had a header clutched by Dobson then substitute Jesse Gomez had an effort shovelled away by Jones.

With two minutes of the 90 remaining, Spooner took a free-kick from the left which got a deflection and smacked against the base of the post and when Dobson pushed out a shot from Henderson it looked as if Spartans were going to hold on for all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ashington put the ball into the box again and a header from substitute Rory Powell fell to Davison, who levelled the scores.

Out of context with the entire game, both sides fashioned a chance apiece in the final minute.

Sub Michael Annang-Colquhoun headed a cross by Jay Hornsby at Dobson then when play switched, Blyth sub and former Ashington midfielder Danny Anderson clipped the ball wide of the far post.