Blyth manager says team needs to 'improve a lot' after latest pre-season defeat

Blyth Spartans manager Nolberto Solano. Picture: Paul Scott

New Blyth Spartans chairman Irfan Liaquat needs to get the chequebook out with the NPL Premier kick-off fast approaching.

Spartans boss Nolberto Solano has been left frustrated by a disappointing pre-season and is keen to bring in some players with guile and nous to Croft Park.

The Peruvian has had to chop and change a side containing young trialists and has identified at least four positions that need strengthening before the green and whites travel to Ashton United on the opening day – Saturday, August 10.

Solano spoke to the club’s official website after a 2-0 defeat at Consett last Saturday and said: “We’re very disappointed. I believe we need to improve as soon as possible. As a team we need to improve a lot.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but we need to work hard to get more players and we need to get boys with experience at this level.

“In this division you need experienced guys to cope with the very physical games, it’s very tough.

“At the moment we’re still short on the squad and we’re giving opportunities to try people, but that’s the way it is and, unfortunately, I can’t change things because when I took over this team I knew there was only five-six players staying from the last season so building again can take a little bit of time,” said the former Newcastle United star.

Spartans have added Marcello Benedetti and goalkeeper Harrison Bond has signed on a season-long loan from Gateshead, but the club still needs to bring more players in the door.

“The season starts in two weeks and we need to start pushing forward because I don’t want it to be like this,” continued Solano.

“We need another centre back, we need another midfielder, another winger, we’re still looking for a striker, so the young lads come on and play but you can tell that they’re still young developing boys and we need to fight every weekend to be in the league, to achieve whatever we want to achieve. If we want to achieve promotion we know and we understand that we need to get more experienced players.”