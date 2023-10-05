Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 31-year-old defender, who was born in Ashington and raised in Blyth, headed home a cross from Bruno Guimarães for the Magpies’ second goal of the evening, given after a lengthy VAR check.

He was later joined on the scoresheet by North Shields native Sean Longstaff, who fired one under the goalkeeper in the early stages of the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burn has also been praised for helping keep PSG star man Kylian Mbappé off the scoresheet as Newcastle completed a famous win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Burn heads the ball home on the way to a famous Champions League victory at St James' Park for Newcastle. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to broadcaster TNT Sports after the game, Burn said: "We knew that Paris St-Germain were not going to change the way they play.

“They obviously are one of the best teams in the world, but we said that we would go out and attack every game.”

He added: “I have had a very up and down career. I was released by Fulham at 25 so to be able to come back and play Champions League football, I am very proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is like a dream. I am waiting for someone to wake me up.

Dan Burn celebrates with his Newcastle teammates after VAR rules his goal should stand. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Ever since I came here I have just seemed to go on an upward trajectory. I am waiting for the bubble to pop.”

Longstaff told TNT Sports: "It's some night. I think we knew it was going to be special with the atmosphere but I think for me and Burny to score on a night like tonight is pretty surreal and I am lost for words really.

"I think to be honest there are some of us that thought three years ago we were probably out of the door and it was not a great place to be, but since the takeover it has been absolutely amazing.