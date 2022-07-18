Blyth draw with Middlesbrough U21s in pre-season friendly

Action from Blyth's friendly with Middlesbrough U21s. Picture by Paul Scott.

Manager Terry Mitchell said: “I am absolutely delighted. This is what pre-season is all about as the lads got more minutes in.

"We have continued to play the style of football we want to play, and it’s also about getting the mentality right, not getting beat.

"Middlesbrough were a good, technical, young side so I was delighted to keep a clean sheet.

"With goalkeeper Alex Mitchell returning to the side, and not conceding, manager Mitchell added: “In the first half he made some great saves. Alex is a great goalkeeper and I was delighted to get his signing over the line.

"He wanted to stay and I am sure he is only going to get better.”

The stopper said: “It’s a good place to be around and it’s nice to be back. I know it’s a cliche saying it’s about getting the minutes in, but in truth that’s what it’s all about.”

Looking ahead to the season he added: “Ten clean sheets, that’s the target again this year, but we really just want to push on with the new additions we have made to the squad.”

Matty Cornish, who made his debut a few days earlier in a 5-3 win against South Shields, had another run-out for the team and turned in an energetic performance.

He only signed for the club a few days before when he said: “It’s great to be here. It’s been a bit of a long decision, maybe about a month since I first spoke to Terry,

"It was a tough decision because I had to decide if I wanted to leave the US, but Blyth is a big club club in the north east, the fans are amazing and the history is amazing and I am just delighted to be here.”

Cornish has played under manager Terry Mitchell before (at Consett) and he said that was one of the determining factors in his switch to Croft Park.

"I know the way Terry wants us to play, he says I fit into his plans and so after speaking with him this was where I wanted to come.

"Hopefully I can bring some energy to the team and I can give the side a spark.