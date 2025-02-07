Getty Images

The North East Football Writers Association will recognise Newcastle United star Dan Burn at their annual awards next month.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn is to be recognised for his ‘commitment to supporting life-changing community projects’ at the North East Football Writers Association’s annual awards night in March.

The Magpies star played a big role in helping Eddie Howe’s side move away from the Premier League relegation zone when he returned to the North East in January 2022 and has continued to be a regular feature in United sides. After helping his boyhood club reach their first major cup final since 1999 and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2003 two years ago, Burn remains a consistent presence in Howe’s side as they battle for success on three separate fronts this season.

However, it is Burn’s off-field impact that has led to the big defender being awarded the NEFWA Personality of the Year Award, which is given annually in association with The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. The former Fulham and Brighton defender has shown support for several initiatives and charities over the last 12 months including supporting families at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle and celebrating a Magpies goal using British Sign Language.

In landing the award, Blyth-born Burn follows in the footsteps of the likes of Magpies all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer, England Lionesses duo Jill Scott and Steph Houghton and former Sunderland strikers Jermain Defoe and Niall Quinn. However, it the link with another North East football legend that means the most to Burn, who grew watching Sir Bobby Robson’s Magpies from the St James Park stands.

The Magpies star, who played youth football for Blyth Spartans Juniors, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing with this award and would like to thank Sir Bobby’s family, the North East Football Writers’ Association and, of course, my team-mates and all the staff at Newcastle. I grew up watching Sir Bobby’s brilliant Newcastle team in the Champions League and to be able to represent my hometown club in the same competition last season was a pinch-yourself moment and a childhood dream come true.

“That idea of representing Newcastle and the North East is something that means a lot to me. I never forget where I’m from - and I’d never be allowed to forget it either! I understand the impact the club has on people and their lives and to be able to put something back into the community I grew up in is a no-brainer. Sir Bobby was one of my earliest heroes. He stood for something very special. To win an award bearing his name and to follow in some very famous footsteps makes me very proud indeed.”

What have the NEFWA said about Dan Burn’s award?

Colin Young, Secretary of the North East Football Writers’ Association, praised the impact Burn has made on several charities and initiatives over the last 12 months and believes the award shows the different football can make in the wider community.

He said: “Dan is a great role model for young footballers because he’s knows the difference he can make within the community. Whether he’s officiating walking football matches or talking to families affected by cancer, goes further than simply attending events, he takes a personal interest in the people he meets and that’s been a common theme from everyone who has spoken to us about him.

“Everyone remembers when he celebrated a Newcastle goal using British Sign Language having been taught how to do so by deaf fans, and that’s typical of Dan. But we know behind the scenes he is just as engaged and on visits to the Great North Children’s Hospital he gets down on the floor with young patients to playing toy cars. This award is so meaningful to everyone involved with the North East Football Writers’ Association because it represents the power of football to do good in the wider world, just like Sir Bobby did when he set up his cancer Foundation and we’re thrilled to see it go to Dan.”

The North East Football Writers' Association Awards night will take place on Sunday 2 March at Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham. Burn is not the only Magpies star being recognised after in-form striker Alexander Isak was named as Men’s Player of the Year and midfielder Elysia Boddy has landed the Young Women’s Player of the Year award.

Tickets for the North East Football Writers’ Association annual dinner at the Ramside Hall Hotel and Spa in Durham are available from [email protected].