Blyth beat Morpeth in Northumberland Cup QF

Action from the game between Morpeth and Blyth Spartans in the |Northumberland Cup. Picture by George Davidson.

The game at Craik Park was the first meeting between the sides since 2019 and with both sides on a good run of form it was always going to be a close encounter.

And so it proved, with nothing between the sides in the first half and at the break, in front of a good crowd of 1,272, they went in at 0-0.

Manager Terry Mitchell had made four changes to his starting line-up as they looked to make progress in their only remaining cup competition.

In the opening period Ben Sayer and former Spartan Connor Oliver had both gone close with free kicks for the home side whilst JJ O’Donnell tried to lob home keeper Dan Lowson from a tight angle and McNall fired a snapshot wide.

Jeff Henderson had a header well saved by Blyth stopper Alex Mitchell and then right on half time Jack Foalle almost put Morpeth in front when he broke into the box, latching onto a through ball from Liam Henderson, but he fired wide.

The second half was a tamer affair with chances at a premium, although Mitchell had to make a good fingertip save early on to deny Liam Henderson on the volley from a cross by Stephen Forster.

O’Donnell fired over for Blyth and at the other end Ramsay saw an effort deflected past a post.

But Spartans grabbed the only goal of the game through substitute Connor Thomson, just seconds after being introduced from the bench.

The goal came in the 70th minute when Liddle did well down the left wing and he got to the touchline before cutting the ball back to Thomson, who took a touch before steering his effort into the bottom corner past home keeper Dan Lowson.

Spartans will now go on to meet another local side in the shape of Northern League 2 outfit Bedlington Terriers in the semi-finals of the competition, with a place in the final at St James’ Park, Newcastle at stake.