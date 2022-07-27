Blyth at the double in pre-season

Blyth Spartans.

On Saturday they beat West Allotment Celtic 2-0 away from home, whilst on Tuesday they beat local rivals Ashington 3-0 at Croft Park.

Goals from Lewis McNall and Danny Barlow gave Spartans the victory and afterwards manager Terry Mitchell said: “It has done the purpose again.

"Pre-season is all about players getting in the minutes, and in this match we changed things around a bit to give some of the other lads a run-out.

"We tried something different, a different system, and we will probably give it another go in another game.

"That’s two games now in which we haven’t conceded and that is very pleasing."

On Tuesday, Ashington were the visitors when Spartans took the honours with two goals from Danny Barlow and one from Michael Liddle.

Spartans, who fielded four trialists, took the lead with a 15th minute header from Barlow.

Lewis Suddick had a good chance for the Colliers, but he was denied by a good save from the trialist goalkeeper.

Blyth doubled their advantage shortly before half-timewhen Matty Cornish broke on the right and his cross was touched on by McKeown before Liddle fired home from close range.

The victory was completed in spectacular fashion in the second half when Barlow cut in from the right wing and hit a fine strike into the top corner.