Blyth and Terriers to meet in derby

Blyth Town AFC.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 14th minute. The home side managed to hold out to half-time, but right on the whistle they were reduced to ten men when they had a player sent off. However, Blyth were unable to take advantage of the situation in the second half and returned empty handed.

The defeat means Blyth Town currently sit 18th in the table with 22 points from their 24 games played. They are just one point behind Bedlington Terriers, who are 17th on 23 points from 27 games played. This Saturday (January 22), the teams meet in what is a highly anticipated derby match, which kicks off at Blyth at 3pm.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Alliance Division 1, Bedlington FC won 2-1 away to Forest Hall Celtic whilst Newbiggin were 5-2 winners at Seaton Burn. This weekend, Bedlington are home to West Moor & Jesmond and Newbiggin are away to Whitley Bay Sporting Club.

In Division 2, Ashington Reserves lost 5-0 at home to Newcastle Blue Star Reserves whilst Seaton Sluice went down 1-0 at home to Willington Quay Saints. On Saturday, Ashington Reserves are away to Ponteland Reserves whilst Seaton Sluice are home to Newcastle East End.