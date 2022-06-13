Big turn-out for 'Open Day' at Morpeth Town

A magnificent turn-out at Morpeth Town for their 'Open Day.'

The event was organised by the club’s junior section with youngsters taking part in a series of games, watched over by their parents and coaches.

A club spokesman said: “It was a tremendous day and the organisers are to be congratulated for putting the event together.

“The youngsters participated in a number of matches and all the parents seemed to enjoy themselves as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The weather also played ball which was a help and it was lots of fun. It really showed the community aspect of our club at its best.”

Morpeth Town also paraded on a bus as part of Morpeth Fair on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Morpeth Town are continuing to assemble their squad for the 2022-23 season in the Northern Premier League.

After announcing the signings of strike pair Connor Thomson, from Blyth Spartans, and Dale Pearson, who is returning to the club for a second spell after a stint with Consett,it was revealed that last season’s leading goal scorer, Andrew Johnson, who netted 24, will be returning.

And also staying on are Jack Foalle, who netted 11 goals and had 11 assists, and Ben Ramsey, giving the Highwaymen a potent-looking attack.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are now available from the club.

They cost £210 for adults, £140 concessions and £70 for kids. Family tickets are also available for two adults and two kids at £540. Visit the club’s official website or Facebook page for more details.

Morpeth have also announced their list of pre-season friendlies as they prepare for the new campaign.

They kick off with a home game against Whitley Bay on Tuesday, July 12.

On Saturday, July 16, they are away to Hemnel Hempstead, with another away match against Dunston on July 23.