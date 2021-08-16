Big kick-off as new season begins for footballers

Alnwick Town U11 ‘Whites,’ who have won their league, pictured with manager Stephen Hogg outside the St James’ Park clubhouse.

For Alnwick Town in the Northern Alliance it was a mixed day.

Their first team, playing in the Premier Division, went down to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Newcastle Chemfica at St James’ Park.

The visitors sealed the victory with Ethan Bewley netting the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time.

Alnwick were back in action on Wednesday against Wallington, and on Saturday they face Percy Main Amateurs (away).

Alnwick’s Development Squad kicked off life in the Northern Alliance with a 5-2 win on the road at Gosforth a Bohemiens Reserves.

They ran into a 3-0 lead at half time with goals from Brandon Mallaburn, a George Hedley penalty and Lewis Fairbairn. Gosforth hit back to make it 3-2 in the second half before goalkeeper Zac Stephenson pinged a ball upfield from his hands only to see it fly past his opposite number and into the net. The win was capped off by a late Chris Chisholm goal to seal a 5-2 victory.

On Saturday (August 21) the Development Squad are home to Blyth Town U23s.

In Division 1, Rothbury kicked off with a 1-0 away defeat to West Moor & Jesmond.

The Northumbrians were back in action on Wednesday against Bedlington (awa) and on Saturday they are home to Whitburn & Cleadon.

In Division 3, North Sunderland started with a 3-1 away defeat at Newcastle Independent Cabrito, their only goal being scored by Kyle Jeffrey.

This weekend the Seahouses outfit are home to Blaydon Community.

On Sunday, Alnwick Ladies played their first game in the FA Women’s National League Division 1 North when they faced Chester le Street at St James’ Park.

They took a point from a well deserved 3-3 draw, scoring two goals to come from 3-1 down.

Goalscorers for Alnwick were Sophie Williams, who netted two, and Lucy Jackman.