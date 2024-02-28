Big crowd sees Blyth Spartans fight back from 2-0 down to claim a point against Boston United

Jordan Cook scored his first goal for Blyth as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Boston United. Picture: Bill Broadley

It looked as though Irfan Liaquat was going to start his ownership of the club with a defeat after Blyth went in at half time 2-0 down.

Late goals by Jordan Cook, his first for the club, and Finn Cousin-Dawson rescued a point, against a team that has one of the meanest defences in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BSAFCTV after the game, Cook said: “The first half was a bit hit and miss for us. Before the goal I thought we were the better team, we were playing some good stuff and then the goal was probably the story of our season so far, we were on top and we give a goal away out of nothing.”

JJ Hooper came on at half time for Spartans and made a real nuisance of himself, creating Cook’s goal with a knockdown that fell perfectly for Cook to volley home.

Speaking about the goal, Cook said: “Its been a long time, it meant a lot. I just it wish it was for the win for us.”

Manager Jon Shaw said he went in at half time frustrated, but knew the game wasn’t lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “2-0 is a dangerous score in football and all we were saying was, you get the first goal the game changes. And what a great goal.”

Cousin-Dawson’s misplaced pass at the end of the first half led to Boston’s second goal so it was particularly sweet that he should score the equaliser with a header in the 83rd minute.

Shaw said: “When I first came here I think I would say Finn was an excellent prospect and a young centre back, I think this last few months he’s shown himself to be a real leader in the group.

“I’m really happy for Finn that he got to equalise with the header, it’s just a measure of the character he’s becoming.”