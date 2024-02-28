News you can trust since 1854
Big crowd sees Blyth Spartans fight back from 2-0 down to claim a point against Boston United

Blyth Spartans fought back to claim a 2-2 draw against Boston United in their first match under the new owners in front of a crowd of more than 1,200 people.
By Janet Bew
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:57 GMT
Jordan Cook scored his first goal for Blyth as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Boston United. Picture: Bill BroadleyJordan Cook scored his first goal for Blyth as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Boston United. Picture: Bill Broadley
It looked as though Irfan Liaquat was going to start his ownership of the club with a defeat after Blyth went in at half time 2-0 down.

Late goals by Jordan Cook, his first for the club, and Finn Cousin-Dawson rescued a point, against a team that has one of the meanest defences in the league.

Speaking to BSAFCTV after the game, Cook said: “The first half was a bit hit and miss for us. Before the goal I thought we were the better team, we were playing some good stuff and then the goal was probably the story of our season so far, we were on top and we give a goal away out of nothing.”

JJ Hooper came on at half time for Spartans and made a real nuisance of himself, creating Cook’s goal with a knockdown that fell perfectly for Cook to volley home.

Speaking about the goal, Cook said: “Its been a long time, it meant a lot. I just it wish it was for the win for us.”

Manager Jon Shaw said he went in at half time frustrated, but knew the game wasn’t lost.

He said: “2-0 is a dangerous score in football and all we were saying was, you get the first goal the game changes. And what a great goal.”

Cousin-Dawson’s misplaced pass at the end of the first half led to Boston’s second goal so it was particularly sweet that he should score the equaliser with a header in the 83rd minute.

Shaw said: “When I first came here I think I would say Finn was an excellent prospect and a young centre back, I think this last few months he’s shown himself to be a real leader in the group.

“I’m really happy for Finn that he got to equalise with the header, it’s just a measure of the character he’s becoming.”

Blyth have a tough away game against Tamworth, the league leaders, tomorrow.

