'Best away fans all season' - Alnwick's 472 earn internet accolades

Alnwick’s travelling fans turned up in good numbers for their final trip of the season to Horden CW.

The supporters, known as the 472, earned lots of praise on social media platforms after their picture appeared on the popular Football Away Days site.

They had to watch on as the hosts’ celebrations began after goals from Jack Pounder in the 29th minute and Taylor Campbell six minutes into the second half gave Horden the Northern League Second Division title silverware with a bumper haul of 96 points.

“These lads were class at Horden yesterday. Brilliant craic all game and some of their songs were hilarious,” wrote one Horden fan.

Alnwick supporters were praised for their support during the match against Horden CW. Picture: Michael Cook.

“Well done lads, best away fans we have had at Horden CW F.C. all season. Good luck for next season,” wrote another.

Town can book themselves a top-ten spot if they beat Sunderland RCA in their final game of the season at St. James’s Park this Saturday.

The black and whites will look to sign off in style and they will be hoping to get another good crowd into the ground to create a party atmosphere.

Town are two points behind Prudhoe YC, who have completed their fixtures, and will look to overtake them as they consolidate their position in the first season back in the higher level – and look to build on it next term.