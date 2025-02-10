Berwick youngster meets former England football star Jill Scott

Jill Scott with Amelia Kopec.

A young Berwick footballer has come face to face with a Lioness.

Amelia Kopec met former England midfielder Jill Scott at the Sunderland Academy where she now trains and plays.

Amelia started playing football four years ago with the Berwick Rangers FA Wildcats programme. She has now moved onto the Berwick Rangers FA Squad Girls and also plays for Eyemouth United Girls team.

The FA Wildcats coaching staff are very proud to have been there at the start to offer her the chance to learn and play the ‘beautiful game’.

Whatever level youngsters get the chance to play at, the FA Wildcats and Squad Girls programmes offer the opportunity for girls to ‘Have Fun, Make Friends & Play Football’ in a safe and inclusive environment.

The Wildcat sessions are for girls aged five-11 and the FA Squad Girls is for girls aged 12-plus.

The sessions take place every Thursday evening at Berwick Sports & Leisure Centre.