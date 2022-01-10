Berwick Town to set up new Development team

Jonathan Hauxwell and Robbie Brown, who will be running the new Berwick Town Development team.

A statement from first team manager Jordan Lee’s said: “With massive success on our Tuesday night open training session and the volume of players we have of all levels and stages of their football journey, ￼the club has made the decision ￼￼to put a Development squad together

“The main aim and focus of the development team is to give more time for players to develop in less competitive matches outside of a league structure ￼this will also be a fantastic way to bring players through in to the first team.”

The development squad will be managed by Jonathan Hauxwell and Robbie Brown, and they have arranged their first game for February when they will play a charity match against partners ‘Kick Mental Health’ at New Barber Park at Lowick.

Meanwhile, covid and the wet weather hit the local footballing calendar around Berwick at the weekend.

Berwick Rangers’ away game against Vale of Leithen in the Lowland League on was postponed due to coronavirus.

They will now hope to play their first game of 2022 at home to Civil Service Strollers this Saturday.

Tweedmouth Rangers’ East of Scotland A Conference home game against league leaders Haddington Athletic was also called off, due to a waterlogged pitch at Old Shielfield. On Saturday (January 15), Tweedmouth are away to second from bottom Ormiston in the league.

In the Border Amateur League, leaders Tweedmouth Amateurs saw their away game against Earlston in the B Division postponed because of a frozen pitch, whilst Berwick Colt’s match against Netherdale in the C Division was postponed because of coronavirus in the opponents’ camp.

Spittal Rovers started 2022 with a bang, winning 12-1 at home to St Boswell’s on the3g pitch at the Sports Centre in the C Division.

Top scorer Grey netted four and there was a hat-trick for Bloomfield. Other scorers were: Walker (2), Wood, Lambert and an own goal.