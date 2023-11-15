Berwick RFC first XV remain rooted to the foot of the table after latest defeat
The men’s team managed just a penalty kick by Jack Webster in the 46th minute in their 26-3 defeat to Stewarts Melville in a display strewn with handling errors as both teams squandered opportunities to touchdown, especially in the first half.
Both teams looked nervous and the game had the air of a relegation battle about it, with Berwick conceding two penalty kicks early in the first half to see the home team go 6-0 up. Another penalty just before half time gave Stewarts Melville a 9-0 lead, which they increased shortly after the restart with a converted try.
Webster’s kick reduced the lead before another home team penalty and a converted try at the end of the game confirmed the win for Stewarts Melville.
The result sees Berwick rooted to the bottom of the National League Division 2 table with eight points after nine games. They host Stirling County on Saturday.
The Black Diamonds hosted Acklam Hurricanes at Scremerston, joining forces with players from Tynedale for a 15 against 15 game.
The match was played with uncontested scrums and lineouts and was split into quarters, with Berwick dominating the first quarter.
Despite their dominance, the Black Diamonds couldn’t score, the nearest they came was when the ball made its way out to the wing and debutant Isobel Miller, but she was taken into touch agonisingly close to the try line.
Holly Longstaff opened the scoring for the hosts with a converted try, before adding a second later in the second quarter.
Acklam opened their account in the third quarter, pulling the score back to 12-10 before some determined play by Rachel Denholm and Dion Smith saw Longstaff go over for her hat-trick.
The fourth quarter saw Acklam peg the Black Diamonds back again with a try before Denholm grabbed the home team’s fourth try of the game to secure a 24-15 win.
The ladies travel to Crieff on Sunday for the penultimate games in the Aspiring League.