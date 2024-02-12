News you can trust since 1854
Berwick Rangers' Women's team maintain their perfect start to the season with latest win

Berwick Rangers’ Women’s team travelled to Gosforth Bohemians on Sunday looking to defend their unbeaten record.
By Janet Bew
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT
Berwick Rangers' Women maintained their unbeaten form with a win away at Gosforth Bohemians. Picture: Ian RuncimanBerwick Rangers' Women maintained their unbeaten form with a win away at Gosforth Bohemians. Picture: Ian Runciman
Berwick Rangers' Women maintained their unbeaten form with a win away at Gosforth Bohemians. Picture: Ian Runciman

Berwick Women were the only unbeaten team in the Northumberland Football League Division 1 going into the game, winning all 11 of their matches so far.

The hosts were on an eight match unbeaten run themselves and beat Haydon Bridge United 5-1 last time out.

Berwick came home 4-2 winners after a tough game against the fourth-placed team, opening up a nine point gap between them, although Gosforth have played one game less.

Kirstie Tang opened the scoring after 13 minutes before grabbing a second in the second half. The other goals came from top scorer Michelle Stewart and Robyn Stewart-Owen.

With four games in hand over first-placed Morpeth they sit second on 36 points after the win. Morpeth beat Ashington Ladies 9-1 on Sunday and have 42 points.

Berwick are also in the Northumberland League Cup semi-final and play West Allotment Celtic on March 3.

