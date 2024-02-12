Berwick Rangers' Women's team maintain their perfect start to the season with latest win

Berwick Rangers' Women maintained their unbeaten form with a win away at Gosforth Bohemians. Picture: Ian Runciman

Berwick Women were the only unbeaten team in the Northumberland Football League Division 1 going into the game, winning all 11 of their matches so far.

The hosts were on an eight match unbeaten run themselves and beat Haydon Bridge United 5-1 last time out.

Berwick came home 4-2 winners after a tough game against the fourth-placed team, opening up a nine point gap between them, although Gosforth have played one game less.

Kirstie Tang opened the scoring after 13 minutes before grabbing a second in the second half. The other goals came from top scorer Michelle Stewart and Robyn Stewart-Owen.

With four games in hand over first-placed Morpeth they sit second on 36 points after the win. Morpeth beat Ashington Ladies 9-1 on Sunday and have 42 points.