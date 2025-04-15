Berwick Rangers Women win back-to-back championships

The champagne was flowing as Berwick Rangers Women celebrated finishing top of the league again. Picture Ian Runciman

Berwick Rangers Ladies will play in the North East Regional Women’s League Northern section next season against the likes of Hartlepool United, Chester-le-Steet and Washington.

Back-to-back championships in the Northumberland Women’s League Division One and Premier have seen the black and golds elevated into the higher level.

They celebrated their success with a ‘Her Game Too’ fixture against second-placed Wallsend Boys Club at MKM Shielfield that saw Michelle Stewart fire the Borderers ahead before the break with her 32nd goal of the season.

When Wallsend didn’t fully clear a Jenny Patterson free-kick, Jodie Robinson volleyed in number two.

Stewart headed in the third from close range when a Patterson corner was hooked back across goal.

The side popped the champagne corks at the final whistle to chants of: “We are going up.”

Manager Willie Henderson said after the match: “It has been another successful season for our women’s team after a very difficult start due to short numbers mainly down to injuries in pre-season.

“It’s been a very different challenge from season one with every game strongly contested. A number of new faces and a complete change in playing formation all took place. What didn’t change was Michelle Stewart’s goalscoring – ending up once again as top scorer.

“We’re looking forward now to the League Cup final (April 27) where we hope to go one better than last year.

“Then it will be planning ahead for our next challenge, moving up another division. There is no doubt we will be looking to strengthen the squad, and situated where we are, travelling will be a big part of our plans.”