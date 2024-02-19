Berwick Rangers Women thrash the league leaders to close the gap to three points

Berwick Rangers Women beat league leaders Morpeth Town 8-1 on Sunday. Picture: George Davidson.

The home side lead the Northumberland Football League Women’s Division 1 with just three defeats after 17 games.

Berwick have four games in hand on Morpeth and are yet to lose in the league this season.

With both teams hoping to win promotion in their inaugural season, Morpeth’s leading scorer, Orla Callaghan, opened the scoring after 13 minutes.

Kirstie Tang got one back minutes later for Berwick before a goal on 34 minutes by Brogan Dougal saw them go in at half time in the lead.

A second-half hat-trick by Michelle Stewart, a second for Dougal and goals from Tracy Donachie and Ewka Ewelina Piskor saw the visitors run out 8-1 winners.

The win closes the gap at the top to three points.

Berwick travel to Haydon Bridge United on Sunday, hoping to keep up the pressure on Morpeth.

Berwick have announced the signing of Caitlin Black.

Black, who can play as a centre forward or in the Number 10 position, suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Alnwick Town Ladies and took two years away from football.

She said: “I can’t wait to get started and play alongside a great bunch of footballers.”

Berwick manager Willie Henderson commented: “I am thrilled that Caitlin is returning to football and has chosen to make Berwick Rangers her home.