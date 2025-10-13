Berwick Rangers women slump to another defeat in the league

Berwick Rangers women have found life hard after promotion. Picture: Alan Bell

Berwick Rangers women were beaten 2-0 at MKM Shielfield by Gateshead Rutherford in the NERWFL Northern Division.

Bill Blyth’s side have found the step up from the Northumberland Premier Division a difficult proposition so far, losing their four opening league games to sit bottom of the table.

Berwick have been finding the goals that the hit so regularly before promotion harder to come by at the higher level with just four netted in their six fixtures so far this term, with 12 conceded.

The amber and blacks are back in league action at Birtley Town this weekend.