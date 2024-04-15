Berwick Rangers Women score nine as they make it through to League Cup final

The team celebrates reaching the League Cup final. Picture: Ian Runciman

The fact that the Celtic side play in the Women’s Premiership, and are fourth in the table in the higher division, just makes the achievement all the more impressive.

“Our performance was very good especially considering the weather conditions, which at times were very difficult,” said the boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have a squad that has come together in a short time and gelled together so well and have bonded unbelievably quickly, and our success is undoubtedly down to that.

“Everyone wants to be in the starting 11 so everyone gives it their best when on the pitch,” he continued.

Michelle Stewart hit five and Tracey Donachie, Robyn Stewart-Owen, Georgia Thompson and skipper Jenny Patterson all joined her on the scoresheet.

Hot-shot Stewart, formerly with Hearts, said: “We were all buzzing after the win. To get into a cup final on your first season as new team is something special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scoring goals has always come pretty naturally to me, but there are always things to work on and improve. Having good players around you definitely makes it easier.

“My confidence has been building all season in front of goal and I feel like I’m in a pretty good place with it. I’m really enjoying it.”

Henderson’s side will face Premiership leaders i2i International Soccer Academy in the final.

The opponents are partners of Northumbria University and are coached by Newcastle United ladies player Lauren Robson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson continued: “We have a good mixture of experienced players who have played at a much higher level, some returning players who always wanted to represent their home-town club, youngsters who have come through from Berwick Juniors and those that had been playing recreational football but jumped at the chance to play for their local club.

“I probably won’t get a chance to watch the opposition as we have a busy run-in to hopefully secure the league championship. However, I have a number of coaching friends who will give me plenty info.”