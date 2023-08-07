And the ladies got off to the perfect start by inflicting a convincing 15-0 victory over opponents Bedlington Belles in a pre-season friendly.Rangers have several experienced players in their squad, including captain Jenny Patterson, Kirstie Tang and Michelle Stewart.It was Stewart who got the team off to a flying start, netting the opening goal of the game after only 25 seconds. She went on to complete a first half hat-trick before being substituted and added a fourth after making a brief appearance in the second half.Holly Leiper also scored four goals, with the other counters coming from Brogan Dougal, Mel Darling, Patterson, Tang, Jodie Robinson, Tracey Donachie and Rhiannon Wood.Rangers dominated the game throughout and were 8-0 up at half-time before adding another seven after the break.All the players were encouraged to walk out onto the pitch with their families and this helped swell the crowd to an official attendance of 316.Manager Willie Henderson said afterwards: “This was a history-making day for the club and I couldn’t be prouder of the girls for their performance.“The result was not what we expected, but credit to Bedlington for putting up a fight and our best wishes go to them for the rest of the season.“Tougher games will lie ahead for us, of that there is no question, but this was the perfect way to start off a new era.”