Berwick Rangers Women score 18 without reply as they go joint top of the league
Berwick Rangers Ladies went joint top of Northumberland Women’s Division One with Morpeth Town after a huge win at Ashington Town – and have three games in hand on their Craik Park rivals.
Ruthless Rangers crashed in 18 times without reply as they closed in on the title.
Striker Michelle Stewart struck an incredible 10 times and was joined on the scoresheet by captain Jenny Patterson, with four, Chloe Bates, with two, Jenna Kerr and Holly Leiper.
They host basement club Ashington in the return fixture on Sunday.