Joanna Gmitrzuk celebrates scoring her first goal for Berwick Rangers Women in the win against New Fordley Vixens. Picture: Ian Runciman.

The only unbeaten side in the Northumberland Women’s Football League Division One, a win for Berwick would see them go top if league leaders Morpeth Town failed to beat Cramlington Town.

On a difficult pitch, Willie Henderson’s team managed to rattle in 13 goals to come home 13-3 winners.

The damage was done in a blistering first half, when Berwick fired in 10 goals, with a brace from Jenny Patterson and Laura Rowan, five from Michelle Stewart, and one from Joanna Gmitrzuk, her first for the club.

Stewart scored another three in the second half to take Berwick to 16 wins from 16 games in the league.

Morpeth Town beat Cramlington 5-0 to remain top of the league, three points ahead of Berwick but having played four games more.