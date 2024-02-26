Berwick Rangers Women had 13 reasons to celebrate on Sunday. Picture: Ian Runciman.

They travelled to Haydon Bridge looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

Haydon Bridge were their opponents at Shielfield Park for the first game of the season and had won three times this season before Sunday.

It didn’t take long for Berwick to find their range, the first goal going in after four minutes and the two teams went in at half time with Berwick 7-0 ahead.

The second half started in much the same way, with Berwick scoring 30 seconds after the restart. They then scored what the home team’s manager described as five ‘worldies’.

The home team refused to give in and scored a fabulous goal of their own when Amy Taylorson lobbed the Berwick keeper for a consolation goal. Final score 1-13.

The goals came from top scorer Michelle Stewart, who added another five to her tally, two from Tracy Donachie and Stephanie Hay, with one each for Chloe Bates, Ewka Ewelina Piskor, Robyn Stewart-Owen and Rebekah Herbert.

Morpeth Ladies beat Cullercoats 5-1 to remain top of the table, with 45 points. Berwick have 42 and have four games in hand.

They are in cup action on Sunday when they travel to West Allotment Celtic for the League Cup semi-final.