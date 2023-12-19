Berwick Rangers Women put 10 past Cramlington Town Ladies in League Cup
The Northumberland FA decided to move all the NFL Women’s League Cup games to central venues, so the match took place at Cochrane Park in Newcastle on Sunday, despite it being billed as a home game for Berwick.
Conditions were very blustery, however Berwick dominated right from the start despite some hefty challenges from Cramlington.
Berwick's first goal came after 11 minutes from top scorer Michelle Stewart, who went on to score a first-half hat-trick, quickly followed by an own goal from a panicking Cramlington defence.
Cramlington scored direct from a free kick after 30 minutes following a clumsy challenge from Jenna Jones-Kerr that saw her shown a yellow card.
The teams went in at half-time with the score 5-1 to Berwick.
The second half saw Berwick score another five times, including a first goal for Berwick for Steph Hay.