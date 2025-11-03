Berwick Rangers Women make it two wins on the bounce after beating Park View

Berwick Rangers got their second win of the season at Park View. Picture: Ian Runcimanplaceholder image
Berwick Rangers Women were looking for back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since their promotion to the NERWFL Division One (North).

They got their first win of the season under their belts when they beat Wallsend BC Women’s reserves 2-1 last month and headed off to take on Park View Women full of confidence.

Berwick went in at half time 2-1 ahead thanks to goals from skipper Jenny Lockhart and Michelle Stewart, who restored Berwick’s lead after the home team had equalised.

Park View pulled another goal back and it looked as though the points were going to be shared until Rebecca Wood scored the winner to give Berwick another valuable three points and their second win on the bounce.

The women are in action again on Sunday when they travel to Spennymoor Town Ladies in the League Cup.

It will be a tough game for the women, with Spennymoor Town a league above them.

