Berwick Rangers Women hit double figures as they rout opponents in first league game

Berwick Rangers Women’s FC powered to a comfortable win in their first game in the Northumberland Football League Women’s Division 1.
By Janet Bew
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
There were plenty of goals for Berwick Rangers Women FC to celebrate on Sunday. Picture: Alan BellThere were plenty of goals for Berwick Rangers Women FC to celebrate on Sunday. Picture: Alan Bell
There were plenty of goals for Berwick Rangers Women FC to celebrate on Sunday. Picture: Alan Bell

Playing at Shielfield Park on Sunday in front of a crowd of just under 200 they crushed their opponents, Haydon Bridge United, 15-0.

Brogan Dougal got the ball rolling, scoring after just three minutes, and Berwick were 6-0 up at half-time, with Chloe Bates, captain Jenny Patterson and a first-half hat-trick from Michelle Stewart doing the damage.

Stewart grabbed two more goals in the second half before the club’s FA Wildcats and Squad Girls coach Tracy Donachie, Mel Darling, and Laura Rowan and Holly Leiper, who both scored twice, and an own goal completed the rout.

They are away at Cullercoats on Sunday.

The team was set up in February to complement the existing pathway for girls and women in the town to enter senior football and as well as playing in the league, they are eligible for the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.