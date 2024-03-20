Berwick Rangers Women head closer to title after beating a stubborn Gosforth Bohemians team

Kirstie Tang is congratulated after scoring against Gosforth Bohemians. Picture: Ian Runciman.

The win puts them three points behind the leaders, Morpeth Town, with four games in hand.

Despite shipping eight goals, Gosforth gave Berwick a tough game for 60 minutes, their keeper making some top-class saves behind a well-organised defence. It was only after two of their more influential players left with injuries and they began to tire that the goals flowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Stewart opened the scoring for Berwick with an early goal from a cross by Mel Darling, and both sides had further chances to score. Gosforth hit the crossbar and forced Meg Kyffin into a good save from a header, and Brogan Dougal and Stewart both had chances for Berwick before Gosforth drew level following a mishit back pass.

Holly Leiper put Berwick back in the lead with a shot into the top corner as the half drew to a close. Berwick scored again minutes later when captain Jenny Patterson was brought down in the box. Stewart tucking away the penalty.

Stewart got her hat-trick in the second half when she pounced after a shot by Tracey Donachie hit the post.

Kirstie Tang scored following a corner by Darling before Stewart netted with a long-range shot, to leave Gosforth trailing 6-1 after three goals in as many minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seventh goal was a team effort. It was started by Stewart, who forced a defender into an error and passed to Dougal. She saw the run of Darling, who slotted home.