Berwick Rangers Women go down to disappointing defeat in season opener

Berwick Rangers found it tough against Norton & Stockton Ancients FC. Picture: Ian Runciman

Berwick Rangers Women’s campaign in the Regional League got off to a disappointing start with a 4-1 defeat to Norton & Stockton Ancients FC reserves at the Norton Sports Complex in Stockton-on-Tees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick had a few key players missing for the game particularly in central defence with Magda Carr and Ewka Piskor having to cover.

The game sprang into life in the 19th minute when Norton were awarded a penalty after a Berwick player was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penalty was superbly saved by Katy Stark, however the ball came off the crossbar straight to a Norton player, who made it 1-0.

In the 35th minute, Berwick drew level when Michelle Stewart drove into the box, rounded the Norton keeper and finished from a tight angle.

Berwick's task became more difficult when Lily Farrel-Knowles and Laura Rowan both had to be withdrawn with injuries. The teams went in level at half time.

The second half got off to a bad start for Berwick when, in the 48th minute, Norton went 2-1 up when they scored from a free kick just outside the 18-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick displayed their fighting spirit creating chance after chance but failing to put them away. It took until the last 10 minutes for Norton to finally put the game to bed with two excellently taken goals.

Berwick's player of the match was captain Jenny Patterson, who put in her usual battling display.

Berwick's next game is another long distance away game when they travel to Redcar on Sunday, September 14.