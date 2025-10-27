Berwick Rangers women get their first league win after promotion

Berwick Rangers women beat Wallsend BC for their first win of the season. Picture: Ian Runciman

Berwick Rangers women were celebrating after securing their first win in NERWFL Northern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Fewster put away a well-played ball from a corner as Rangers went in level at the break at Wallsend Boys Club.

And a cracking finish from ever-dangerous striker Michelle Stewart gave Bill Blyth’s side the three points as they followed up on a draw at Birtley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Borderers had a tough introduction to the higher level after moving up from the Northumberland League in the summer but are now finding their feet and have moved up to eighth in the table – just three points off fourth-placed Park View.

They’ll be looking to continue the good form when they visit Park View this Sunday.