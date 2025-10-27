Berwick Rangers women get their first league win after promotion

Berwick Rangers women beat Wallsend BC for their first win of the season.
Berwick Rangers women were celebrating after securing their first win in NERWFL Northern.

Emily Fewster put away a well-played ball from a corner as Rangers went in level at the break at Wallsend Boys Club.

And a cracking finish from ever-dangerous striker Michelle Stewart gave Bill Blyth’s side the three points as they followed up on a draw at Birtley Town.

The Borderers had a tough introduction to the higher level after moving up from the Northumberland League in the summer but are now finding their feet and have moved up to eighth in the table – just three points off fourth-placed Park View.

They’ll be looking to continue the good form when they visit Park View this Sunday.

