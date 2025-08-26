Berwick Rangers Women finish pre-season strongly against Premiership side Ponteland United

Bailey Carr is congratulated after scoring from a free kick. Picture: Ian Runciman

Berwick Rangers Women played Ponteland United Ladies in a pre-season game before their season starts next month.

The team acquitted themselves well against the NEWRFL Premiership outfit.

Ponteland attacked from the start, hitting the frame of the goal three times in the first 18 minutes and went ahead after 25 minutes when Isla Maggs guided the ball past the advancing keeper Katy Stark.

Maggs doubled the lead on 35 minutes to give the home team a 2-0 lead at the break.

Berwick started the second half much more up tempo and played some nice football, on the hour the ball broke to Michelle Stewart in the centre of the field, she drove forward and went neatly around the home keeper to make it two-one.

Berwick continued with their improved second-half performance and with around 10 minutes to go they equalised, a free kick by Bailey Carr near the touchline halfway in the Ponteland half somehow finding its way directly into the far top corner of the home goal.

Maggs got her hat-trick in the dying minutes of the game to give Ponteland the win.

Berwick manager Bill Blyth praised his team’s reaction in the second half and said the game was a ‘good learning experience’.

Their first game of the new season is on September 7 at home to Stockton Town.