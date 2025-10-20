Berwick Rangers women are off in the mark in the league after draw at Birtley Town

By Jon Tait
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:47 BST
Berwick Rangers women got their first point on Sunday. Picture: Ian Runcimanplaceholder image
Berwick Rangers women put their first point on the board in a 3-3 draw at Birtley Town.

The Borderers have found the step up into the North East Regional Northern Division a tougher proposition and Bill Blyth’s side had lost their first four games.

But goals from Nicole Scott, Magda Carr and Michelle Stewart earned them a share of the spoils in a game that they led 2-1 at the break.

They will look to add to their tally when they visit struggling Wallsend Boys Club on Sunday.

The North Tynesiders have won one and lost three, but suffered a points deduction and sit below Berwick at 11th in the table.

