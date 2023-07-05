Action from the pre-season game against Haddington Athletic. Picture: Alan Bell

A penalty from Liam Buchanan after three minutes and a goal from Alex Harris, also in the first half, saw Rangers run out 2-1 winners.

Striker Buchanan and midfielder Harris both committed their futures to the club in February, signing one-year contract extensions for the 2023/24 season, and fans will be hoping they carry on hitting the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buchanan scored more than 190 goals in the SPFL for clubs including Partick Thistle, Dunfermline Athletic, Raith Rovers and Alloa Athletic, goalscoring form he has continued playing for Berwick, while Harris played for Hibernian and Falkirk.

The club has been busy behind the scenes during the close season, not only with new signings but on the commercial front as well, with Stevie Carroll and Raymond Conlan from Elite Driver Services agreeing to sponsor new signing Kane O'Connor last month.

EDS has also agreed to pay for this year's training and matchday footballs.

Longridge Towers student Elliot Reynolds has designed the club’s new matchday programmes after doing some work experience at Shielfield Park while luxury car retailer Lamborghini Edinburgh has agreed to sponsor defender Jamie McCormack for the upcoming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is also looking for sponsors for players in its new women’s team, whose members are taking part in pre-season training ahead of their first season.

Kit sponsorship costs £150 per player and Pier Red Lounge & Kitchen has already agreed to sponsor Jenny Patterson.

The stadium has also been given a fresh lick of paint, the shop has been renovated, there are new signs and new goals and box nets.

Berwick Rangers are back in action on Saturday (July 8) when they play a Hibs XI, kick-off at 3pm, before facing a Sunderland XI as part of long-serving secretary Dennis McCleary’s testimonial season on Saturday, July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Park’s Motor Group Lowland League starts for the Wee Gers on Saturday, July 22, when they travel to Caledonian Braves, who finished 10th in the league last season, 10 points behind Berwick.

The Wee Gers will be looking to avenge their 3-2 defeat away at the Braves last season.