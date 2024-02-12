Lewis Barr scored the second goal in the win against the University of Stirling. Picture: Ian Runciman

The club remains unbeaten in 2024 and has yet to concede a league goal this calendar year.

Manager Thomas Scobbie made two changes to the team that won the penalty shootout against Caledonian Braves during the week. Shootout hero Thomas Kay dropped to the bench as Calum Antell returned between the posts, and Cammy Graham replaced Liam Buchanan, who was unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was settled by goals in either half, the first on 32 minutes from Grant Nelson with a shot that went in off the post and the second in the last 10 minutes of the game a far post tap-in by Lewis Barr from a cross by Jackson Mylchreest.

Berwick were put under pressure for much of the game although Nelson tested the students’ keeper Yan Godik early on after he was found by a ball from captain Jamie McCormack.

The students, who had also played in midweek, looked good on the break with James Stokes looking particularly sharp.

Berwick almost fell behind following a corner kick, Antell making a smart save before Dougie Hill cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students were starting to get the upper hand and Antell was forced into another couple of saves. The home team also hit the crossbar but couldn’t take their chances.

Berwick made the home team pay for their profligacy, Nelson picking up poor ball by Jake Service to fed Barr. He passed to Blair Sneddon who crossed to Mylchreest. The young striker fed the ball back to Nelson who scored off the post to give the Wee Gers an undeserved lead.

The students came out for the second half fired up, but Berwick managed to keep them at bay, putting the game to bed with Barr’s goal in the 80th minute.

The win moves Berwick up to 10th in the table and makes them the in-form team in the Lowland League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are back at Shielfield on Saturday when they take on East Stirlingshire.