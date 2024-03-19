Berwick Rangers travel back with all three points after beating old rivals Cowdenbeath 4-1 at Central Park

Berwick Rangers captain Jamie McCormack scored the first goal in the 4- win against Cowdenbeath. Picture: Ian Runciman

Thomas Scobbie’s side triumphed 4-1 at Central Park, going in at half time 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Jamie McCormack and Joe Ellison before a Liam Buchanan goal and a Jordan Sinclair penalty saw Rangers travel home with all three points.

Grant Nelson was available again after serving his suspension and was named in the starting 11, along with Jackson Mylchreest, who has been out injured. Bayley Klimionek was named as a substitute as he makes his return from injury.

McCormack scored with a header after 15 minutes before loanee defender Ellison doubled the visitors’ lead in time added on at the end of the first half.

Buchanan put the Gers 3-0 up in the 57th minute before Ewan Macpherson netted for the home team. Sinclair’s late penalty restored Berwick’s three goal lead.

The win gives them a six-point buffer over Saturday’s visitors, who are place below them in the table in 13th, and leaves them five points behind Linlithgow Rose in seventh place.

Caledonian Braves are on a poor run of form and were beaten 1-0 by East Stirlingshire on Saturday. Their last win was the 2-1 victory against Hearts B in early February.

They did beat Berwick at Alliance Park in the first game of the season, Jamie Watson getting the only goal of the game after 74 minutes.

The club has announced that McCormack has signed a new contract.

The captain had offers from other clubs but has committed to Berwick Rangers for another season and told the club’s website that he was happy to sign on the dotted line. He added: “I think we have the squad to be challenging at the top of the league, and the gaffer has been brilliant since he took over.

“I’m hoping we can kick on next season and show everyone what we are capable of.”

A delighted Scobbie said: “‘For me, agreeing an extension with Jamie was an integral part of building the playing squad for next season.