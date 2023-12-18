Berwick Rangers FC has issued a statement saying it will vote no at tonight’s meeting of Lowland League members to discuss extending the participation of B teams in the league.

Berwick Rangers in action against Hearts B. The club doesn't want to extend B teams' participation in the Lowland League. Picture: Alan Bell

In its statement, the club said: “The short time frame between the proposal reaching us and tonight’s vote has precluded us from undertaking any extended consultation with our fans. However, we have listened to your views on the participation of guest clubs – both in previous meetings and in the stands this season – and feel that voting against this proposal is the right thing to do, just as it was over the proposed Conference League in the summer.”

The plan proposes to extend the participation of B teams in the Bell Motors Lowland League for two more seasons, with the possibility of an extension into a third season.

The club says it will vote against the proposal as it wishes to compete in a league made up of teams that are there through merit.

Addressing the financial incentives for allowing B teams to compete in the league – they could pay a fee to take part – the statement says: “The long-term financial sustainability of the club, and of this level of football in general, cannot be based on relying on payments for the participation of B teams in the Lowland League.”