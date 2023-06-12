News you can trust since 1854
Berwick Rangers to set up Community Academy junior teams

Berwick Rangers have announced they are setting up Berwick Rangers Community Academy junior teams, to help young players in the town progress from grassroots to senior football.
By Janet Bew
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read
Berwick Rangers have announced the creation of four Community Academy junior teams. Picture: Jane ColtmanBerwick Rangers have announced the creation of four Community Academy junior teams. Picture: Jane Coltman
Berwick Rangers have announced the creation of four Community Academy junior teams. Picture: Jane Coltman

They will be sponsored by Simpson’s Malt, with the McCreath, Simpson & Prentice name and logo on the front of the shirts.

There will be four junior teams – the under-9s (Year 4s), under-10s (Year 5s), under-12s (Year 7s) and under-14s (Year 9s).

The teams are part of the club’s commitment to be a force for good in the town and follow the creation of Berwick Rangers Women’s FC and the free Easter football days.

The four Community Academy teams will wear the Berwick Rangers badge and will represent the club across Northumberland youth football.

They will play in next season’s away kit, which features a number of the town’s most famous landmarks in its design.

Speaking about the creation of the junior teams, Richard Simpson, vice-chair of Simpsons Malt Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have helped towards the launch of Berwick Rangers Community Academy.“As a Certified B Corporation, we are committed to supporting good causes in the local community – and we can’t really get too much more local than Shielfield Park.“We’re excited about the Academy’s ambitions and look forward to supporting the newly-launched women’s team – and its other initiatives – over the next year and beyond.”

The club will be announcing the dates of open trials for the four age groups shortly.

The trials will take place on the main Shielfield Park pitch, and will also give parents the opportunity to tour the facility.

