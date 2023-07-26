Berwick Rangers have lost their opening two games of the season against Caledonian Braves and Bo'ness United. Picture: Funky Foto

Speaking after the opening game, manager Stuart Malcom said he was ‘frustrated’ because the goal was ‘avoidable’ and the team created enough chances to win two games but were ‘missing open goals, missing headers’.

He added the defending was ‘abysmal’ for the goal and that the team had had two warning shots before it went in, with the keeper forced to make two saves.

The goal came in the second half but before then Michael Travis put a header wide, Liam Buchanan, who was the Lowland League’s top scorer last season, forced Braves keeper Bernie White into a good save and saw two shots go wide all before half-time.

Berwick were almost gifted a goal by White in the second half but Buchanan volleyed over the bar.

Then came the two warning shots, with Callum Antell called into action, before Braves broke away following a Berwick corner, substitute Watson calmly beating Antell for the winner.

Lewis Barr could have grabbed a late equaliser, but saw his header go harmlessly wide before Travis fired over the bar.

Tuesday’s opponents, Bo’ness United, had a more productive opening day of the season, beating Gala Fairydean Rovers 3-0.

Last season the Wee Gers held Bo’ness to 2-2 draw at home, coming from 2-0 down to grab a point, while they lost 1-0 away at Bo’ness in January.

Jamie McCormack, who played for Bo’ness previously, is still serving a suspension and was unavailable to face his former team.

Buchanan found his scoring boots on Tuesday, but it was to no avail, as the Wee Gers went down 2-1 to Bo’ness thanks to a second half penalty.

Rangers went in ahead at half-time thanks to Buchanan’s headed goal from a corner, but were pegged back in the second half before Shaun Rutherford converted from the spot in the 77th minute to grab the points for the visitors.