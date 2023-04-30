Berwick Rangers lost to Cowdenbeath in the first leg of the Lowland League Cup. Picture: Berwick Rangers

The cup final will be played at Shielfield Park so Rangers were hoping for a good cup run, but came out second best against Cowdenbeath on Saturday (April 29).

Despite naming the league’s Golden Boot winner Liam Buchanan in the starting 11, the Wee Gers drew a blank, going down 2-0.

Cowdenbeath, under new manager Calum Elliott, opened the scoring in the 39th minute through Jack Garrad before Lucas Berry scored his first goal for the club in the 55th minute to see them through to the next round, where they will face University of Stirling.

There will be a new face at the Berwick Rangers after Richard Martin agreed to join as a director.

Martin, who was born in Berwick and raised in Chirnside, has previously been involved with both Preston Athletic and Coldstream.

He said: “I feel privileged and proud being involved in such a famous club and would love to see them fighting for promotion this coming season.”

Kyle Baker, Cammy Graham and Blair Sneddon have all signed contract extensions for the 2023/24 season.

Baker, the brother of fellow Rangers player Lewis, said he had really enjoyed his time with the club and was hoping to “kick on” next season.

Manager Stuart Malcolm has also signed defender Jamie McCormack from Bo’ness United.

He will have to serve a suspension and will not feature immediately, but Malcom said: “It’s not perfect, but once he is available, fans will immediately see why we want Jamie McCormack at the club.”

The club now has 14 players on the squad list for next season.

Tweedmouth Rangers were away against Dalkeith Thistle in the league on Saturday.

Dalkeith Thistle were 2-0 up by the 61st minute before Tweedmouth pulled a goal back in the 75th minute.

Ten minutes later the home side made it 3-1 before an added time second by Tweedmouth made the final score 3-2.

The result sees their opponents in third place in the second division, while Tweedmouth are eighth.