Berwick Rangers score from the spot to come out on top in seven-goal thriller at Bonnyrigg Rose
The black and golds host the Highland League side at MKM Shielfield as they look to advance in the prestigious competition.
“The Scottish Cup is always special,” boss Kevin Haynes told BRTV.
“I’ve been involved a long time in football, both playing and managing, and you get a different buzz on Saturday morning when you wake up. The players will have that same buzz.
“It’s something I’m looking forward to. Nairn are in a great bit of form, so one thing I’ll guarantee is there’ll be goals in the game.
“We’re good for goals in a game and I can’t see it being any different.”
Rangers fought back from two-down as they moved up to 13th in the Lowland League table.
Laurie Devine headed Rose in front in the seventh minute and Neil Martynuik put away a penalty for number two just nine minutes later.
Michael Mbewe reduced the deficit when he stretched to guide in a deep free kick in the 34th minute.
Mbewe nodded in his second at the back post to level on 64 then debutant Caelen McCrone picked his spot to fire into the bottom corner for the third six minutes later.
The unmarked Cammy Ross tapped in to level soon after, but the Borderers took three important points when Binnie smashed in from the spot.
“For a neutral it must have been outstanding – the chances created by both teams was phenomenal,” said Haynes.
“It must have been some game to watch, though it was a bit nervy for me.
“The second half performance was probably the best we’ve been over a large period of a game and I thought we controlled the majority of it.
“Obviously, Bonnyrigg had chances, but we had just as many chances – if that game had finished 5-5 it would have probably been fair.
“We’ve never lost two Lowland League games in a row – last week was the first time we had lost two games consecutively, so we were adamant that this wasn’t going to be the first time that we would lose two Lowland League games in a row, this season anyway – and Saturday is even bigger than this.”