Berwick Rangers score from the spot to come out on top in seven-goal thriller at Bonnyrigg Rose

Michael Mbewe scored twice in the win. Picture: Berwick Rangers

Berwick Rangers were boosted ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup first round tie against Nairn County as Greg Binnie netted a late penalty winner in a seven-goal thriller at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black and golds host the Highland League side at MKM Shielfield as they look to advance in the prestigious competition.

“The Scottish Cup is always special,” boss Kevin Haynes told BRTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been involved a long time in football, both playing and managing, and you get a different buzz on Saturday morning when you wake up. The players will have that same buzz.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to. Nairn are in a great bit of form, so one thing I’ll guarantee is there’ll be goals in the game.

“We’re good for goals in a game and I can’t see it being any different.”

Rangers fought back from two-down as they moved up to 13th in the Lowland League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurie Devine headed Rose in front in the seventh minute and Neil Martynuik put away a penalty for number two just nine minutes later.

Michael Mbewe reduced the deficit when he stretched to guide in a deep free kick in the 34th minute.

Mbewe nodded in his second at the back post to level on 64 then debutant Caelen McCrone picked his spot to fire into the bottom corner for the third six minutes later.

The unmarked Cammy Ross tapped in to level soon after, but the Borderers took three important points when Binnie smashed in from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a neutral it must have been outstanding – the chances created by both teams was phenomenal,” said Haynes.

“It must have been some game to watch, though it was a bit nervy for me.

“The second half performance was probably the best we’ve been over a large period of a game and I thought we controlled the majority of it.

“Obviously, Bonnyrigg had chances, but we had just as many chances – if that game had finished 5-5 it would have probably been fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve never lost two Lowland League games in a row – last week was the first time we had lost two games consecutively, so we were adamant that this wasn’t going to be the first time that we would lose two Lowland League games in a row, this season anyway – and Saturday is even bigger than this.”